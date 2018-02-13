WFAA
Close

3-alarm fire rips through North Richland Hills apartment

North Richland Hills: Fire damages apartment complex

WFAA 10:13 PM. CST February 13, 2018

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- A fire that tore through an apartment building is now under control Tuesay night. 

The fire started at about 6 p.m. at the Grayson Ridge Apartments at 6900 NE Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. 

As flames went through the roofs of three-story buildings, firefighters quickly escalated the fire to two alarms, ordered firefighters out of the buildings for their safety and then escalated to a third alarm.

One firefighter was hurt after a big fall, but is expected to be ok. 

Neighboring fire departments including Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller and Colleyville provided assistance.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories