3-alarm fire rips through North Richland Hills apartment

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- A fire that tore through an apartment building is now under control Tuesay night.



The fire started at about 6 p.m. at the Grayson Ridge Apartments at 6900 NE Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive.



As flames went through the roofs of three-story buildings, firefighters quickly escalated the fire to two alarms, ordered firefighters out of the buildings for their safety and then escalated to a third alarm.



One firefighter was hurt after a big fall, but is expected to be ok.



Neighboring fire departments including Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller and Colleyville provided assistance.

