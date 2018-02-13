3-alarm fire rips through North Richland Hills apartment

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- A fire that tore through an apartment building is now under control Tuesay night.
The fire started at about 6 p.m. at the Grayson Ridge Apartments at 6900 NE Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive.
As flames went through the roofs of three-story buildings, firefighters quickly escalated the fire to two alarms, ordered firefighters out of the buildings for their safety and then escalated to a third alarm.
One firefighter was hurt after a big fall, but is expected to be ok.
Neighboring fire departments including Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller and Colleyville provided assistance.
Upgraded to 3 alarm - Mutual aid from Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller & Colleyville pic.twitter.com/uTJmzuCOke— NRH Fire (@NRHfire) February 14, 2018
