$1.6M Benbrook home goes up in flames

BENBROOK -- Firefighters with the Benbrook Fire Departments are currently battling a massive house fire.

The flames broke out Thursday afternoon at 4940 Corriente Lane in the La Cantera neighborhood.

There is no confirmation yet on injuries or cause of the fire. The White Settlement and Fort Worth Fire Departments are also helping with the investigation.

The Tarrant County Appraisal District prices the nearly 8,700 square feet home at just under $1.6 million.

