$100,000 Fort Worth art project consists of 3 mini, 'simple' houses on piers

The installation will stand at the southeast corner of Precinct line Road and Trinity Boulevard. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The Fort Worth City Council has given the green light to move ahead on a costly public arts project that is made up of three mini 'houses' supported by piers and stilts.

The installation will stand at the southeast corner of Precinct line Road and Trinity Boulevard. It's expected to be erected by next spring.

Andra Beatty, a local realtor who keeps tabs on the city's public arts spending, says she isn't sure the price tag is worth it.

"I applaud them for their uniqueness, but it's just an incredible amount of money to spend with public art money," said Beatty.

According to city documents, the artwork's houses "...will be built of square tubular steel, powder coated for long term durability." Project manager Anne Allen said the home-like structures are roughly four-by-four feet, and will sit anywhere from 10 to 14 feet high atop the piers.

"There is a lot of detail," she said. "One will have a ceramic frit that is fused into double layers of glass, so it's resistant to breakage, very colorful, and she's pulling imagery from historical maps of the area."

Allen says neighbors offered input on the design, by Austin-based Sally Weber, over the past couple of years.

This week, the council approved some $85,000 of the funding, so construction could begin.

Allen said the overall figure includes everything from design to assembly to installation.

"From fabrication, to transportation, installation, lighting of the art work," she said.

But Beatty says some citizens, including some on the city council, are raising more and more questions about the art council's direction, including the long-delayed sign project that was supposed to be installed along I-30.

She isn't sure something of a lower cost wouldn't be a better fit at the intersection, which consists of a fire station, gas station, strip mall, and then oak trees.

"It's public art. It's paid for by taxpayers, and it does need to have a cost that is considerable to the design we're getting," she said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV