Tarrant Co. unit focuses on crimes by loved ones

FORTH WORTH, Texas -- The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office are looking to focus eight employees on its intimate partner cases -- a specific type of domestic violence.



Intimate partner violence, or IPV, currently accounts for about 2,000 pending cases at the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, from assault to burglary to murder.

"[The new unit] is staffed by five attorneys, two investigators and a secretary, so we can focus on these cases and work on them more closely with victims, and reach out and help them before it gets to the point of murder," said attorney Art Clayton, chief of the new unit.



Typically, Tarrant County sees about 13 IPV murders a year. In 2015, the number of cases was uncharacteristically low, dropping to five. But last year, Tarrant County saw a staggering 16 homicides, reportedly committed by intimate partners.

On Dec. 30, 2016, a woman was found shot to death in her southwest Fort Worth home.

About two weeks earlier on the other side of town, a mother and her baby boy were found with their throats slit.

On April 16, 2016, a mother was thrown off the Lake Worth Bridge, with a piece of cement tied around her neck.

They are three heartbreaking crimes that share one thing in common. Police say they were all committed by loved ones.

"Intimate partner violence is a specific set of domestic violence that is just going to include your intimate partner," explains Allenna Bangs, who works as an attorney for the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office. "Husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, co-parents."

"The number of domestic violence-related homicides is far too high," says Ken Shetter, president of One Safe Place, a domestic violence protection agency in Fort Worth that serves thousands of families a year.

Shetter will work with the unit.

"All of us on the prevention side are really appreciative of the focus and commitment and the investment," Shetter said.

"These are things we care about. We want to help these victims," Clayton said.

They hope this is one big way to do so.

