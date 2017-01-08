SWAT called to Flower Mound home, man faces drug charge

Jonathan Lee, 19, of Flower Mound (Photo: Flower Mound Police)

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- A 19-year-old man is facing drug charges after breaking into his own home early Sunday morning.



Flower Mound police said Jonathan Lee, 19, barricaded himself inside of his townhome. Lee was arrested for felony possession of narcotics.



According to police, witnesses reported hearing glass break at about 4:15 a.m. at the Nexus Lakeside Complex at 2501 Lakeside Parkway. They said they saw a man crawl inside through a broken window.



Officers who were called to the scene saw a flashlight shining through a second-story window of the home. That's when SWAT team was called to the area and discovered the third flower was barricaded, where Lee was later located.

Officials said it's unknown why he broke into the home or why he refused to communicate with officials upon their initial arrival.

No one else was in the home at the time.

Copyright 2016 WFAA