Suspect's uncle apologizes to murdered postal worker's family

Tony Mosby (Photo: WFAA)

The uncle of the man arrested in the murder of a postal worker apologized to the victim's family.

"What I can say to the other family is I am sorry,” said Ben Ferrell.

Dallas police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell after a standoff with him in Hutchins, Texas, Wednesday night.

"There is no excuse now, talking about he had a bad childhood. No, he didn't have anything like that. He just made bad choices,” said Ferrell.

Police said early Monday morning Ferrell and some friends had been out drinking at a bar.

They all got in a car together and were driving on I-30 when they drove up behind the postal truck driven by the victim, Tony Mosby.

“It's the availability of guns, and all this mess about guns don't kill people that people kill people. Well, yes but they have the availability to get a gun."

According to court documents, Ferrell fired several shots at the truck, shooting Mosby in the head. Police in a criminal complaint said he "stated that the driver of the USPS truck had made a hand gesture towards their vehicle and that angered Ferrell."

"I feel for the grieving. His family has lost way more than our side of the family, but it's a bad situation,” said Ferrell.

Police said two men in the car with Ferrell came forward to the FBI, and that's how they identified him.

The suspect’s family said Ferrell told them he is sorry for what he did. Police sources don't buy that. They said he showed no remorse and killed an innocent man for no reason.

© 2018 WFAA-TV