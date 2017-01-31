Suspects sought in string of armed robberies

(Photo: Fort Worth Police)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police are seeking your help to identify two suspects accused of robbing more than 15 stores across the DFW area.



According to Fort Worth PD, suspects robbed a dozen Fort Worth locations, two in Arlington and one in Garland.



Surveillance images show the masked suspects demanding money from the cash register clerk and taking a store employee's wallet. Officials say they usually run away from the scene.



One of the suspects was seen wearing red and black tennis shoes, possibly Air Jordans.



Anyone with information should contact Detective Cline of Arlington Police at 817-459-5581 or Detective Olvera of Garland Police at 972-205-1613.



Copyright 2016 WFAA