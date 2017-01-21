Suspects sought in South Dallas robbery

DALLAS -- Police are looking to identify three suspects who broke into a home on early morning Saturday.
According to Dallas police, suspects broke into a home in the 2400 block of Lea Crest Drive at 4:45 a.m. Multiple shots were fired at the homeowner, who returned fire.
That's when the suspects ran from the home, went into a vehicle and drove away. Police release surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspects.
