Suspect sought in string of robberies in Benbrook, Grandview

Police need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a string of armed robberies in Grandview and Benbrook.



According to police, one of the robberies happened Sunday at the Everest Food Mart on Chapin Road in Benbrook. Shortly before 3 p.m., the suspect, a short, thin white male, armed with a silver handgun, entered the store and demanded money. He ran away from the store and then stole a car from a nearby residence. Police say he has a tattoo on the right side of his face and tattoos on his right arm.



In Grandview several hours later, the same suspect robbed the Spring Market on North 3rd Street, shortly before 7 p.m. This time he ran away and stole a brown, tan 2016 Hyundai Tucson from the parking lot. The vehicle has Texas license plate, "HXD5498," police said.



There were no reported injuries in both robberies.



If you see the suspect or the stolen vehicle, call 911. Anyone with information should contact Benbrook Police Department, Detective J. Lewallen , jlewallen@benbrook-tx.gov at 817-249-1610.



You can also contact the Grandview Police Department, Lieutenant R. Eakin, reakin@grandviewpd.org, 817-866-3399 ext.231, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at www.469tips.com or 817-469-8477.

