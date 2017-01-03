Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on I-45 in Navarro County

(Photo: WFAA)

NAVARRO COUNTY -- A convicted felon with an extensive record in several states is in custody after authorities say he went on three-county crime spree and then got in a police standoff near Corsicana that caused Interstate 45 to be shut down in Navarro County Tuesday morning.

All lanes of traffic have since been reopened.

Clint Hobbs, 28, is being held in the Navarro County jail on charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Bryan resident also will likely face additional charges in connection with the incidents in Freestone and Limestone counties.

“It was unusual, but unfortunately, unusual is becoming usual now with law enforcement being attacked and ambushed,” Tanner said.



It all started just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when authorities say Hobbs pulled a gun on a trash truck and then fled, said Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson. A deputy who was responding to the scene saw the vehicle pulled over the side of the road. Hobbs opened fire on the deputy’s squad car as the deputy moved in to make contact, the sheriff said.

“My guy didn’t even have time to activate his overheads and just started shooting at him,” Wilson said.

Police would soon learn that he had also pulled a gun on some other people prior to the confrontation with the people in the trash truck, the sheriff said.

From there, authorities say he ditched the truck he had been driving, took a gray truck at gunpoint and then robbed a store in Freestone County, Wilson said. The sheriff contacted his counterpart in Navarro County because he was driving in that direction.

The police pursuit continued down Interstate 45 until Hobbs drove into a construction zone where work was being done on the road.

The suspect drove the truck into a closed construction zone on Interstate 45. He ran over rebar, which flattened a tire and disabled the truck.

Hobbs paced around the truck while the Navarro County sheriff’s deputy tried to negotiate a peaceful end to the situation, Tanner said. At one point, he threw a knife at some of the officers at the scene.

“The individual was at best belligerent,” Tanner said. “He comments that his life was over. He shot the finger to the officers that were in the tactical vehicle.”

He also made moments several times to pull items from inside the truck “to make you believe he was brandishing a weapon when, in fact, he wasn’t,” the sheriff said.

Jonathan Castaneda had a front row seat to the events as they unfolded. He recorded a video live on Facebook.



“He was sketchy,” Castaneda. “I was wondering what he was going to do. I was wondering if he was going to reach for a gun.”



The sheriff believes that Hobbs was trying to get the officers to shoot him. Ultimately, tactical officers used a less than lethal method to move in and take him into custody.



“I think it was suicide by cop situation, that he was trying to bait the officers into firing their weapons at him,” Tanner said.

The threat to officers was real. Inside the car, police found a loaded shotgun in the truck.

“It was a very bizarre string of events, criminal events, and miraculously no one including the suspect was injured,” said Wilson, the Limestone County sheriff.



Both sheriffs commended the officers for doing everything they could to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.



“I guess he’s where he belongs now,” Castaneda said. “He’s in a heck of a lot of trouble.”

