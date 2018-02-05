Suspect arrested after leading police on I-35 chase

A chase suspect nearly gets hit by an oncoming truck after fleeing his vehicle on foot Monday evening.

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase that started in Fort Worth and ended in Ellis County Monday.



The suspect, Zachery Medina, 31, was believed to have been driving a stolen vehicle, led police on a chase during rush hour traffic, which started in Fort Worth off I-20 and continued on I-35 southbound.



After reaching high speeds on the highway, one of the suspect vehicle's tire blew out, causing it to come to a stop in a median. That's when a suspect ran out of the vehicle and tried to escape, but officers cornered him and arrested him.



No other injuries were reported at this time.

The vehicle was reported by a family member of Medina's on Monday morning. When police tried to stop Medina at I-20 and Crowley Road in Fort Worth, he fled, police said.

© 2018 WFAA-TV