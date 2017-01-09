Suspect accused in four attacks on women in downtown Fort Worth

Terrsia C. Brigham (Photo: Fort Worth Police)

FORT WORTH -- A Fort Worth homeless woman was in custody Monday, accused of punching another woman as she walked out of the downtown library, police said.

The same suspect is under investigation regarding three other attacks on women during the weekend in downtown Fort Worth, including two at the Fort Worth Water Gardens.

Police identified the suspect as Terrsia C. Brigham, 44, who was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Brigham was arrested Sunday about two hours after a 54-year-old woman reported she had been punched by an African-American woman as she walked out of the Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W. Third St.

