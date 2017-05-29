Survivor of rollover crash killed moments later by hit-and-run driver

The scene of a crash that ended in two fatalities on Interstate 20 in Arlington early Monday morning. (Photo: WFAA)

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 20 in Arlington early Monday morning just after surviving a rollover crash.

The woman was in a car that struck a guardrail in the 3900 block of I-20 and rolled over multiple times, police said. A man was ejected from the car during the accident, which occurred around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the woman was trying to help that man on the inside shoulder of the highway when she was hit by another car.

She and the man were both pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as 18-year-old Paul Acosta. The woman’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the car that killed the woman drove away from the scene but has since called police and is cooperating with an investigation, police said.

