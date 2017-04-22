Supporters of science march in Fort Worth take aim at Trump's policies

Laurie Fry, of Grapevine, Stacey Sims, of Bedford, and Jill Koester, of Hurst, marched in Fort Worth to stop the silencing of science. (Photo: Azia Branson, Star-Telegram, Custom)

FORT WORTH -- More than a 1,000 science enthusiasts came together in Fort Worth on Earth Day to march in support of science.

The march, one of hundreds that was held around the world, aims to promote and “defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments,” according to March for Science website.

Fort Worth’s march began just after noon Saturday outside the University of North Texas Health Science Center where men, women and pets of all ages walked for about a mile down West 7th Street and Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Many of the marchers said they were motivated by the actions of President Donald Trump, whose proposed budget aims to cut agencies like the National Institute of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“If you want to make America great again, fund science. Period,” said Dr. Mike Slattery, a Texas Christian University professor in the College of Science and Engineering.

Activists and professionals in the field spoke at a rally following the march urging, leaders across the world to unite for funding, open communication of research and the advancement of science.

