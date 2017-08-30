'Supernatural' star and family raise more than $215,000 for Harvey victims

A screengrab of Family Business Beer Company's fundraiser on crowdrise.com

Family Business Beer Company, which is owned by 'Supernatural' star and Richardson native Jensen Ackles and his family, is raising money to help the victims of the devastating storm and floods in Texas.

All hands on deck. Neighbors helping neighbors. For those who want to lend support..click below. Thanks to all. #hurricaneharvy https://t.co/71Z5MMBFUT — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) August 27, 2017

The company partnered with Random Acts to create a fundraising page. They said 100 percent of the funds raised will go to families impacted by Harvey and its aftermath.

"This isn't just hitting close to home...it's hitting home," Ackles tweeted. "Please help if you can."

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the group had raised just over $215,000. They bumped their goal to $350,000 as donations came pouring in.

You can donate here.

Ackles and his family plan to open the Family Business brewpub near Hamilton Pool in Dripping Springs in October.

