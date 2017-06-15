Superhero capes empower sick kids

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, TEXAS - Seven-year-old Flick Blevins, like so many kids his age, is in love with the idea of superheroes.

"I imagine that I can like fly around in it," Blevins said while wearing his custom made superhero cape.

Blevins shares a lot with Batman and Superman. He's fought to save a life -- his own. At three years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

"We actually spent that Christmas in the hospital," said Kcee Blevins, Flick's mom.

That was in 2013. Since then, he's fought back and made an incredible recovery. Along the way, he's looked the part of a superhero.

"I think that accessories like that make them feel special and give them encouragement and strength and help them continue their fight," Blevins said.

Alicia Lopez is the cape's creator.

"It's great to admire and use Superman and Batman as our idols, but why aren't we using real people, PD [police], firefighters, teachers? whey aren't they the ones we idolize -- they should be," Lopez said from her home in Providence Village.

Two years ago, the new mom was looking for some way to give back. That's when she met a young boy much like Blevins wearing a cape to help him fight a similar battle.

"I had tears in my eyes just thinking of, you know, how strong this kid was," Lopez said.

That inspired Lopez to start a full time -- a superhero supply company -- out of her home in Denton County. She calls herself the Cape Lady.

Lopez used to make by hand Flicks' one-of-a-kind cape to mark the end of his Chemo treatment.

"He needed a cape that represented him. Superman is awesome, but this kid is amazing," Lopez said.

The cape was a hit with Flick.

"It represents coolness and awesomeness -- and I like it -- It's like the bestest cape. I could ever had," Flick said.



Flicks' fight is over for now, hopefully for good, but for Lopez, the orders keep coming. About half her clients are families looking to suit up a little boy or girl in the fight for their life.

"There are so many other kids out there like that, and somebody needs to know you make capes that represent them, and let them know that they are the hero," Lopez said.

