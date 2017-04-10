Students post video of rat seen in South Oak Cliff HS

April 10, 2017: Students posted on Twitter a video of a rat seen in the corner of a classroom. (Photo: Twitter: @SOCHS2016, Custom)

DALLAS -- Students at South Oak Cliff High School are voicing their complaints about their school's conditions, including a rampant rat problem and stiflingly hot classrooms.



On Monday, students posted on Twitter a video of a rat seen in the corner of a classroom. The video was posted on a Twitter account run by current and former students of the high school.



@maxielpastor @fhunscripted @NextGenAction @DemondFernandez @Fox4Natalie this is wht we deal with in our class. Rat n our class smh... pic.twitter.com/t9Jzsk0iwJ

It's hot in our school! No air on 1st and 2nd Floors. Why do we hve to keep going thru this?! Disd don't want us to talk, but we will talk! — StandWithSOC (@SOCHS2016) April 10, 2017

The issues come one day before Lew Blackburn, a trustee of the Dallas ISD school board, is hosting a community meeting on updates to the campus. The event is planned to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the South Oak Cliff High School auditorium.

