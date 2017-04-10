WFAA
Close

Students post video of rat seen in South Oak Cliff HS

WFAA 2:00 PM. CDT April 10, 2017

DALLAS -- Students at South Oak Cliff High School are voicing their complaints about their school's conditions, including a rampant rat problem and stiflingly hot classrooms.

On Monday, students posted on Twitter a video of a rat seen in the corner of a classroom. The video was posted on a Twitter account run by current and former students of the high school. 

@maxielpastor @fhunscripted @NextGenAction @DemondFernandez @Fox4Natalie this is wht we deal with in our class. Rat n our class smh... pic.twitter.com/t9Jzsk0iwJ

The issues come one day before Lew Blackburn, a trustee of the Dallas ISD school board, is hosting a community meeting on updates to the campus. The event is planned to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the South Oak Cliff High School auditorium. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories