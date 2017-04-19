Student attacked at Dallas middle school

A disturbing video of teenagers fighting is making its rounds on social media right now.

Through the video, one boy is stomping on the head of another in a restroom stall at J.W. Browne Middle School.

Both students have been identified. The victim in the video is said to be fine and didn't sustain any major injuries.

Sources tell WFAA a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of “injury to a child” in connection with the incident and has been taken into juvenile custody.



The teen who took the video has also been identified and has not been charged at this time.

Dallas ISD Police issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

The fight video was posted on Oak Cliff, Dallas Texas Latino Media's page. WARNING: the video may contain disturbing imagery that some may find difficult to watch.

