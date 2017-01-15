(Photo: WFAA)

The highest chance for rain this weekend arrives this afternoon and evening for North Texas, and it's coming in two rounds.

Round 1: Between 5 to 9 p.m. storms could be strong to severe



Scattered showers and storms will increase in coverage and blossom around the Dallas-Fort Worth area after 4 p.m. Between 5 to 9 p.m. some of these storms could be strong to severe. The primary risks with the strongest storms would be hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is NOT zero, but it is very low, so it's something we're keeping a very close eye on.

Strong storms possible near Arlington



Make sure you stay weather aware this afternoon if you plan on being away from home. That means there could be a few strong storms near Arlington at game time and after the game is over. This could create some slowdowns leaving AT&T stadium this evening.

Round 2:

This comes in between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. from west to east. This is more of a widespread heavy rain threat as well as risk for some damaging winds. Again, the severe threat for DFW is low, but a few damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out as a line of thunderstorms passes through. Arrival in Fort Worth looks to be around 11 p.m. with the heaviest storms clearing east of Dallas after 2 a.m. with ongoing storms in East Texas through daybreak.

Flooding risk low



Still expecting 1-2 inches of rain area wide with isolated higher totals. Flooding risk isn't zero, but it too is on the low side. So all severe risks are on the table this afternoon and evening, but overall the threat is low. This is a forecast worth checking back on throughout the day.

