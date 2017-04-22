Storm cleanup underway from Prosper to Plano

One dealership in Plano reported some level of damage to almost all of their 400 cars in stock.

Friday night's storm was quick, but it wasn't painless. Just ask Dave Verrelli who heard the hail coming down just after 9 p.m. at his Prosper home.

"The hail stones were big, between golf ball and tennis ball sized," Verrelli said.

Verrelli says his contractor estimated around $30,000 worth of damage to the roof. Luckily he has insurance but still has to pay a pricey deductible.

"I'll be gritting my teeth when I have to write that check," Verrelli said.

Verrelli says he called his real estate agent to get a referral on a good roofer. Friends who had similar damage in previous storms suggested he get someone well known and local.

"He came out this morning and was already at work," Verrelli said.

Experts say going with a referral and a local option is always a good idea, especially as crews from across the country move into North Texas following the storms.

"We've seen truck after truck come through here," Verrelli said.

Prosper police shared an update on their Facebook page warning residents of potential scammers.

And it wasn't just homeowners dealing with a big mess, car dealerships in the area also saw damage to their lots. One dealership in Plano reported some level of damage to almost all of their 400 cars in stock.

