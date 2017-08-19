Statue at Robert E. Lee Park vandalized

Statue in Robert E. Lee Park in Oak Lawn (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A statue at Robert E. Lee Park in Oak Lawn was vandalized overnight Friday.



Officials say city staff quickly cleaned it up. Police will be monitoring the park as a result, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said.



Mayor Rawlings took to Facebook to say the city "will not tolerate unlawful behavior, including acts of vandalism or violence, regardless of one's beliefs."

His response comes days after his announcement to create a task force to discuss the fate of the Confederate monuments. The task force would be appointed by members of the Dallas City Council. During a 90-day period, the task force would research the subject and then present a report to the Office of Cultural Affairs, which would go over the findings and then present a report to the city council.



A rally against white supremacy is planned to take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dallas City Hall Plaza, where police will close off several roads. Earlier this week, Dallas police say they have officers specially trained for riot patrol and will be taking extra safety measures.

© 2017 WFAA-TV