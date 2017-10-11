State Fair investigating mom's claim that ride injured son

State Fair of Texas (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas says it's investigating after a mother said something went wrong on a ride and "seriously injured" her son.

Dixie Dodd of Midlothian told WFAA that she filed an incident report with Dallas police after her 14-year-old son was riding "The Storm." She says something went wrong and the safety bar flew up unexpectedly, breaking his front teeth in half.

Dodd claims she spoke with the ride's owner and fair safety officials, who told her the ride couldn't be closed. It continued to operate the rest of the night, she says.

The State Fair told WFAA it's investigating the incident, but says the ride didn't malfunction and wasn't moving when the teen was injured.

"We are aware of the incident and it is under investigation," fair officials said. "The ride operator in question is no longer operating the ride while this is being investigated. We have confirmed that the ride did not malfunction and the injury did not occur while the ride was operating. We will update you as more details become available."

