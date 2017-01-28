Standing only room as DFW airport protests grow

Protesters started trickling into DFW International Airport's baggage claim Saturday afternoon after news broke of up to 50 people being detained by customs. First it was a few dozen family members of detained travelers waiting for answers. A few hours later the crowd swelled to hundreds.



"I think the most beautiful thing about the entire evening was it wasn't predominately Muslim," Mohammad Abdulhadi said. "There were Mexicans, priests, rabbis, men, women, everybody."



Abdulhadi came to the airport to support his friend who's parents were being detained. The parents are from Syria and traveled with visas but were turned away when they arrived in the country.



"Sometimes your issues are so great you laugh to cut the tension but ten minutes later your in tears," Abdulhadi said.



There was a moment of celebration early Saturday evening when the first person was let through - a grandmother from Syria. Her daughter Mariam Yasin lives in Dallas and was waiting for her mother, who she says is a permanent resident with a green card and was returning to the US after traveling abroad.





"It feels amazing to hug her but my thoughts are with the other families still waiting," Yasin said.



As crowds grew protestors started to bring in food and water to distribute. A table was also set up where families of the detained could get legal questions answered. Jason Clarke with "Seek the Peace" helped relay information between attorneys and families.



"It's incredible to see this support and these crowds. It shows how much people care," Clarke said.



Around midnight the crowd started chanting "let the lawyers in" as attorneys gathered near the entrance to where the travelers were being detained. Protestors say they are scheduling events for Sunday as questions still remain about what is next for the men and women who are still detained.

