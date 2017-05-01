One dead, one in custody after stabbing at UT

The scene of a stabbing on UT campus Monday. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

AUSTIN - One person has died and multiple other are injured after a stabbing near Gregory Gymnasium at the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon.

Austin police said one person is in custody after the stabbing which happened at around 1:46 p.m.

Here is a photo of the person witnesses say is the suspect:

Witnesses tell KVUE this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one person Monday. (Photo: Brandy Pena)

Austin-Travis County EMS said that three other people are being taken to the hospital. An additional one or two people have minor injuries and have not been taken to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

A photo of a stabbing victim. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

Watch our live coverage here:

KVUE has a crew on the way. This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV