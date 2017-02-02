New Dallas city manager tours South Oak Cliff

T.C. Broadnax toured southern Dallas with community members and News 8's Demond Fernandez Thursday. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - The new Dallas city manager is diving into his job on the first week.

T.C. Broadnax spent time touring parts of Oak Cliff with District Four City Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold and a large group of community members.

It was a rare opportunity for access to city leadership as community members boarded a bus for a nearly four-hour tour. The plan was to give Broadnax an up-close look at development projects, areas of concern, and areas of opportunity in southern Dallas.

Broadnax said neighbors are telling him code enforcement and economic development are some of the main issues they would like him to address.

“They want people to pay attention,” the city manager explained.

The tour and luncheon gave Broadnax a look at the good and the bad, according to neighbors.

He got background on growth and development along Lancaster Road, near the Historic Tenth Street area, and The Bottoms.

He also got access to a diverse group of neighbors from across Oak Cliff.

“Has the city been pretty responsive?” Broadnax asked Pat Ford with the Kessler Heights neighborhood association. “You can be honest.”

Ford was honest: “No,” he said. “But we’re trying.”

Neighborhood groups, business owners, and crime watch groups were asking tough questions. They wanted the city manager’s perspective on plans for police and public safety.

Bobbie McGee said senior concerns were top of mind for her.

“We have people in our neighborhood, that can’t afford to, you know, to keep their properties up,” McGee said. “So, hopefully we can get with him later, to try to come up with something to help us as seniors who can’t afford to keep our properties up.”



Broadnax also addressed some neighbors’ concerns about access to city services.

“As I talk to members of the community, equity as it relates to service delivery and expectations are something I want to make sure I have as a fundamental core value of city employees,” he said.

The new city manager said he plans to be accessible and a leader who listens to the community’s concerns.

