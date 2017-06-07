Some new businesses are adding energy and momentum in the Vermont Village area of Oak Cliff. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - DALLAS -- Some new businesses are adding energy and momentum in the Vermont Village area of Oak Cliff.

Big banners reading “Now Open” are greeting neighbors as they pass along the 1700 block of South Ewing Avenue. The bright white and purple building welcomes the community to Faye’s Place.

Inside the small restaurant, the staff's serving up big helpings of food. They're spicing it up with a side order of optimism for a community under transition.

The family-run operation is the latest business to open in Vermont Village.

”Faye’s has the best chicken, fish, and burgers," said Gregory Turner, general manger.

In Vermont Village, new businesses are taking over some prime spots, transforming an area that has its fair share of boarded up buildings, vacant properties and signs of blight.

“It’s a lot of things happening, and in five years, this won’t look like it does right now," Turner said. "You know, we have Grow South, going on. It’s going to be coming down from the Zoo all the way down here.”

Just steps away from Faye’s Place, neighbors are keeping the new health food café and juice bar called, Recipe Oak Cliff, busy. It's part of a local business incubator that's planning to introduce even more entrepreneurs to Vermont Village.

Neighbors are taking notice.

“The people in this community are really fighting to make sure that they have the things that they need,” said Stacey Allen. “And to have restaurants and businesses that are catering to their health needs is awesome.”

This new attention and rebirth in Vermont Village have sparked new interest in a neighborhood association. Residents say they’ve have been planting trees and organizing community clean-ups. Investors say they're optimistic about making this a new business corridor.

“It would give our kids hope to know that I can be an entrepreneur," said Willie Foard. "I don’t have to take it north, I don’t have to take it a suburb, I can bring it right here in my neighborhood.”

In this neighborhood, families and new investors believe the time is ripe for change.

"It’s going to take a variety of people, to make this community better," Turner said.

The folks at Faye’s Place believe it’s going to be small businesses opening those opportunities for greater impact.

