Mom, baby injured when SUV crashes into Dallas home

DALLAS - A woman and her baby were injured when an SUV drove into a home just before noon Wednesday in the 1300 block of Peabody Avenue in South Dallas.

Five people, three of them children, were inside the residence at the time of the crash, according to Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue. One adult from the home was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the vehicle was speeding on Forest when it went through the wall and stopped in the living room.

Authorities said the driver attempted to flee the scene but lived only blocks from the crash and was apprehended. The driver's identity hasn't been released. She faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Car removed from home! Homeowner says a mother and baby are in hospital but should be ok. This after driver plows SUV into house at Parnell and Peabody #Dallas #wfaa pic.twitter.com/cNGjXhwTHR — Sebastian Robertson (@wfaasebastian) December 27, 2017

This is a developing report.

