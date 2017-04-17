After march for change in South Dallas, another shooting

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - It is a community that has met, marched and prayed for peace. However, some neighbors in South Dallas are still speaking out against violent crime after another senseless shooting.

The corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street was the scene of yet another shootout late Sunday night, according to police.

“It’s a hot spot,” said neighbor Marvin Crenshaw. “We’re fed up with it.”

The intersection has seen repeat shooting and other crimes. Neighbors say the trouble has created a corner of concern.

"It’s very frustrating," Crenshaw said. "I’m 71. I mean, we’re afraid to walk the streets.”

Monday morning, workers at Big Mama’s Chicken and Waffles were busy cleaning broken glass from the parking lot. A window was shot out overnight. Police say a woman was shot in the leg when individuals from two cars began exchanging gunfire.

That shooting happened just two days after another shooting across the street outside Little World convenience store. Officers say two innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire between a different set of gunmen early Friday morning.

“This stuff needs to be cleaned up,” Crenshaw said.

During the interview with Crenshaw, a single gunshot could be heard coming from a nearby convenience store.

“They’re shooting,” Crenshaw said. “He’s running out of the store. Man, right there. See him?”

The shop owner at that location confirmed he fired a warning shot at a man who he claims was stealing merchandise.

The latest shooting crimes in the area of South Dallas came days after hundreds of people packed the intersection for a march against violence on Saturday.

Rev. Dr. Michael Waters, of Joy Tabernacle A.M.E, received several messages about Sunday night’s shooting.

“What went through my mind is…not again,” Waters said.

The pastor and other neighbors say they believe the crime trends in this community are indicative of greater social issues the city needs to address.

“I believe that we did not arrive here overnight,” Waters said. “This is issues within our independent school district, this is the issues of poverty within our city. And these are simply the symptoms of what is taking place throughout our city.

As neighbors continue efforts to raise awareness, a community group called Urban Specialists says it is working to open a store front office at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street. Organizers say it will be a place where neighborhood police officers could take breaks and engage with the community.

“It’s going to deter crime,” said long-time resident Willie Mae Coleman. She believes the space could make a difference.

“Police in and out all day,” Coleman said, “that is going to be beautiful.”

