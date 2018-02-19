Southern Dallas mourns loss of longtime activist, coach

Neighbors across southern Dallas are remembering the live and contributions of activist Fahim Minkah, a longtime community organizer and respected track and field coach who died last week.

“He was a person that was dedicated to the movement,” said Odinga Kambui, an historian and archivist for the Black Panther Party.

Kambui assisted Minkah in getting the Dallas Black Panther Party chapter up and running toward the end of the Civil Rights movement.

"We were seeking ways on how we could become part of the mix also, because keep in mind the Black Panther Party had started in 1966," Kambui said. "The first chapters outside of California didn’t come until ’68. So it’s not like we were that far behind the time.”

Minkah’s children describe the 79-year-old as a man who was committed to bringing about change.

“Fahim was a strong and powerful man,” said friend and author James “Skip” Shockley.

Shockley was a grassroots organizer who often worked with Minkah. He said they were committed to making sure community members had access to programs and services. He said Minkah was not afraid to take on drug dealers and criminals. Minkah did that through his organization, African American Men Against Narcotics.

“You had to protect the community,” Shockley said. “You can’t always protect them from racism, because people are going to be racist, but you can protect them from violence coming into the community.”

Minkah died of a heart attack.

Family members said he was most proud of his work with the youth. He worked hard to bring Southern Skates Roller Rink to Oak Cliff. The site is a city-run facility today.

Those close to Minkah say his contributions to the community will be remembered.

Funeral services for Minkah will take place 10 a.m. on Feb. 27, at Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7031 Forney Road in Dallas. Viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Tri-Four Funeral Home in Dallas.



© 2018 WFAA-TV