South Dallas questions why City Hall delays new apartments, market

SOUTH DALLAS – For too long, progress has always passed by this place.



"Well, I've been pastoring for 24 years and we've been fighting this battle for that length of time,” said Rev. Donald R. Parish, Sr., True Lee Missionary Baptist Church.



The latest struggle is with city hall and the vacant lot across the street.



A long-time neighborhood non-profit called Frazier Revitalization, Inc. cleaned up the property years ago.



"You know what was here before? The hot sheet motel, the run down shopping center that had a lot of illegal activity. That's gone,” exclaimed Hank Lawson, Frazier Revitalization, Inc.



Parkland opened a shiny new successful clinic here in 2015 on a portion of the property which is at the corner of Hatcher St. and Scyene Rd. in South Dallas.



But Frazier cannot get city hall to support its newest project on the rest of the plat – 78 new apartments and a 3,500 sq. ft. market in partnership with Bonton Farm to be called The Residences at Hatcher Station.



"When you look at what we've done and all this momentum going, we have to begin to question why we don't have the support to make this project go forward,” said Lawson.



Bernadette Mitchell, director of Dallas’ Housing and Community Services Department, said the problem is that too many units are slated to be rented as low income.



Only 10 of the 78 are supposed to be rented at the market rate, Mitchell said, and that's not enough in an already impoverished area. That’s why city staff did not recommend it for approval to the city council’s housing committee which meets on Monday.



“They have too much low income housing,” Mitchell said. “The concern is for concentration and the area is already impoverished so we would be putting low income people in impoverished areas.”



But if Frazier increases the number of market rate units, it will lose state tax credits. That means the non-profit will have to find funding to build this development from somewhere else and there just aren't a lot of lenders willing to invest in this community.



So why doesn’t Frazier just increase the number of market rate apartments?



“I can't. In fact, originally when we planned this we had four market rate units and the city asked us to increase the number of market rate units to ten,” said Dorothy Hopkins, CEO of Frazier Revitalization, Inc.



What specifically is required by city hall isn't clear enough, the community complains.



When South Dallas got rail service six years ago, opportunity was promised to follow. But rejecting this project rekindles concern that prosperity is passing by once more.

