Son of WBAP personality Hal Jay dies in car wreck

Josh Harbuck, right, and his father, Hal Jay, left, along with Bobby Feather in a 2008 file photo. (Sharon Corcoran)

Sad news came Tuesday in the DFW radio world as Josh Harbuck, son of longtime WBAP/820 AM personality Hal Jay, was killed in a single-car accident in Erath County.

According to the website The Flash Today, Harbuck, 36, of Aledo, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was driving crashed in the rain Tuesday night.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman told the website that Harbuck, a pharmaceutical rep, was northbound on Texas 220, eight miles south of the U.S. 67 intersection, just after 6 p.m. when he lost control on the wet road and skidded off the east side.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.

“First responders were dispatched to the scene from Erath County and Hico,” said The Flash Today’s report.

Volunteers from Erath County Volunteer Fire Rescue, Erath County EMS, Cross Timbers First Responders, Hico VFD and Hamilton County EMS all were at the scene to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety, The Flash Today reported.

Harbuck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dean Papaliodis, a 35-year-old physician who was riding in the passenger seat, was not injured. He told a DPS trooper that he and Harbuck were traveling from Austin back to Fort Worth on business, according to the report.

