SMU fraternity suspended in hazing investigation

DALLAS: A student walks on the Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus January 23, 2007 in Dallas, Texas.

An SMU fraternity has been suspended while university officials investigate hazing allegations.

The Pi Kappa Alpha chapter "may have violated the University's Student Code of Conduct and policy against hazing," according to a statement from the university.

"SMU will not tolerate hazing in any form," the statement said.

The fraternity was ordered to cease all activities on Friday.

More details about the hazing allegations have not been released.

