Small home explosion reported in Irving neighborhood

IRVING -- A small explosion and fire were reported at a home near a gas leak in an Irving neighborhood early Monday morning.

Assistant Irving Fire Chief Jack Taylor told WFAA that the fire department was called about a natural gas smell near O'Connor and Colgate Sunday at about 9 p.m.

Firefighters contacted Atmos Energy, who found that the smell was coming from a leak in the street. Atmos asking IFD to help with traffic control as it fixed the issue.

Just before 4 a.m., there was a small explosion and fire at house near the leak, Taylor said. Firefighters nearby put it out quickly.

The family and pets who lived inside were able to get out safely. The Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Atmos released the following statement after the incident:

'First and foremost our thoughts are with the family who was affected by today’s incident. Their safety, the safety of our system and employees is our top priority. We appreciate the patience and understanding of those in the area as we work to make repairs. Atmos Energy responded to a call from the Irving FD to investigate a leak and the smell of gas. During the investigation an ignition occurred at a nearby residence. Currently gas has been shut off to the affected home to make the area safe. We have highly experienced personnel on-site who will begin making repairs to the line. We appreciate the resident who called to report the smell of natural gas in the area. Atmos Energy operates an emergency dispatch center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you smell gas, we urge you to leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 866.322.8667 or 911.'

© 2018 WFAA-TV