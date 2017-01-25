Suspects in custody, lockdown lifted at Dallas Skyline High School

One of three robbery suspects taken into custody at Skyline High School in Dallas Wednesday. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A lockdown has been lifted at Skyline High School in Dallas after three suspects were taken into custody, police say.

The school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after robbery suspects ran toward the school from a home less than a mile away.

Police conducted a room-to-room search of the school before the three suspects were taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted around 3:45 p.m.

Students were still being held at the school, Dallas ISD announced shortly after the lockdown was lifted.

Officers responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. regarding a home invasion robbery in the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane. Skyline High School, located at 7777 Forney Road, was placed on lockdown in response, police said.

HD Chopper 8 captured video of multiple individuals being taken into custody at the school.

A significant police presence could be seen outside the school while the situation unfolded.

