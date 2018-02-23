SHS: Nationwide social media threat puts local school districts on alert

Several local school districts have been affected by a nationwide threat posted to Facebook by a teenager in Ohio that vaguely targets any school with the initials "SHS."

The Stephenville Police Department posted about the social media threat on Facebook this week and said it received information about a possible threat to "SHS" on Feb. 22 at about 10:30 p.m. The threat, originally thought to be toward Stephenville High School, turned out to not be local.

In fact, the "SHS" threat has been causing alarm for school districts across the country. Police believe it originated from a Facebook post in Ohio that went viral.

"The threat was made under the user name 'Ray Andres' and referenced bringing a gun to SHS. A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in this case," Stephenville PD said.

Since then, schools in Springtown ISD and Sunnyvale ISD have received the same threat. According to the Star-Telegram, "SHS" schools in Fort Worth ISD and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD were also threatened.

On Friday, Sunnyvale ISD was placed under lockdown "due to a social media threat."

