Showdown brewing over sanctuary cities

(Photo: WFAA)

Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez says her department honored all 2500 immigration detainer requests in 2016.



Two were rejected in 2015. The prisoners turned out to be American citizens, sheriff’s officials said.



“They can’t take everybody, so what they ask us for is the priority enforcement program, which is the people that commit violent crimes,” said Valdez, a Democrat. “That’s what they’re asking us for. Gladly, I’ll turn those over.”



Valdez’s comments Monday came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez with the loss of millions in funding over her new immigration policy.



Under the new policy, the sheriff’s department will only honor holds placed by federal immigration officials when the prisoner is booked in on serious charges, such as capital murder, aggravated sexual assault and human smuggling. In all other cases, federal agents will have to issue a court order or an arrest warrant to keep housing a prisoner who may be in the country illegally.



In 2015, Valdez had her own dust-up with Gov. Abbott after she made minor changes to the county’s immigration detainer policy. The governor’s office said Monday that after the governor threatened to withhold grant funding, “Sheriff Valdez backed off her sanctuary policy.”



The sheriff says nothing changed and that she merely clarified the policy with the governor.

“I honestly think that every time he does that, he sends out a donation letter,” Valdez said. “He’s playing to his group.”



Valdez says she doubts there’s much difference between her policy and the one being implemented by Hernandez.



“The truth is this is common sense justice,” Valdez said. “There’s no way that immigration can hold all of the people that are undocumented. There’s no way that I can hold all of them in my jail.”



Abbott is threatening to cut funding to any Texas city that implements what’s “sanctuary city policies.” He has vowed to ask legislators to pass a law outlawing sanctuary cities.



Copyright 2016 WFAA