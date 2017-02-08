Shooting incident has Pleasant Grove neighbors discussing crime concerns

Getty Images

DALLAS – A community Facebook post titled ‘Living in Fear’ had a group of neighbors in the Pleasant Grove area of Southern Dallas discussing concerns about crime.

The online discussion grew neighbors’ attention hours after police responded to a shooting in the 9500 Block of Bruton Road. It is an area neighbors are very familiar with. Some say that area is a hot spot for crime.

“I have to bolt my doors down,” said Raymond Butler. “I have five locks on the inside. And plus I use a bar so they won’t be able to kick it in.”

Butler and his wife have been living in the Pleasant Grove area for 15 years. They are among a few neighbors who would talk on camera about their concerns.

Families say loitering near a popular car wash and convenience store, violent crime, and drugs have become nuisances around St. Augustine between Bruton and Scyene Roads.

Butler said, “When the drug dealers run and they can’t get in, the first place they run is to this property right here…we need security or more police patrol.”

Dallas Police records show officers have been busy responding to a significant number of burglaries, assaults, and a couple of homicides in the area over the past year.

Officers in the Southeast Patrol division say they are focusing resources in this general area.

Families say fear of retaliation keeps some neighbors from telling police what they are witnessing.

“To tell you the truth, these neighbors won’t speak up for nothing,” said Butler. “They are scared. See I’m not scared. I have no reason to be scared. See, I live here. And I’m not going to let anyone come here and run me away.”

The Butlers say it is going to take a whole lot of vigilance and community effort to crack down on crime in this part of Pleasant Grove.

Community members say a neighborhood meeting is planned for 12 p.m., Saturday February 11, at Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center. The group plans to discuss crime concerns among other things.

