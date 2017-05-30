Shooting at Nissan dealership leaves 3 men dead in Greenville

(Photo: Kevin Reece, WFAA, Custom)

GREENVILLE, Texas -- An investigation is underway after a shooting killed three people at a Nissan dealership Tuesday.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at Nissan of Greenville at 6403 Interstate 30, which is about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.

Three men are dead inside the showroom. The dealership CEO confirmed that two men came to the dealership and misrepresented themselves as federal agents. They said they were waiting for someone they were planning to arrest.

They waited more than two hours until their target arrived in the company of a Nissan customer. They approached the man and pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest, and that is when the target pulled out a gun and started to fire.

The gunfight, between all three of them, happened in front of employees and customers, including children in the showroom.

Police have set up crime scene tape around the area.The city says no Greenville police officers were involved or injured.

Although it's unknown how many shots were fired, some of them shattered the front glass in the dealership showroom and damaged cars and furniture.

The dealership will be closed all of tomorrow at least, perhaps even longer.

The investigation will likely continue for several hours if not all night.

