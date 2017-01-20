Semi falls from Fort Worth overpass; 1 critical

One person was critically injured when an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Friday afternoon in Fort Worth, according to MedStar.
The semi went off an overpass near Main Street and Interstate 820 near the Fort Worth-Saginaw border. Northbound Main Street was completely shut down in the wake of the accident.
Fort Worth Police posted photos of the wreck on Twitter, showing the mangled cab of the truck detached from the trailer.
