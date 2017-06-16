Handcuffs (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - A second arrest was made in the death of an Arlington woman who was killed trying to earn money for groceries and her little girl's Christmas presents.



According to Arlington police, Alex Menor Diaz was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in Keller, Texas.



April VanCleave was trying to sell jewelry through the app "5Miles" to "complete an online exchange" on Dec. 15, 2016, police said.



She agreed to meet her buyer near Target on South Cooper Street, but they never showed up.

Instead, detectives say two men, captured on surveillance video, followed VanCleave and her husband back to their apartment. When her husband dropped her off, an arrest affidavit says two men robbed, shot and killed VanCleave in the parking lot.

The suspects stole her purse and jewelry.



He remains in the Arlington Jail on a $1 million bond.



Another man, Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez, 33, was arrested and charged with murder. He was located in Houston.

