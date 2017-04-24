WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- The search is underway for a missing five-year-old girl in Waller County early Monday.

Officials say the girl’s name is Precious Valdez.

An Amber Alert was issued at 5:15 a.m. but the search first got underway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a light green shirt, jean shorts and pink sandals. She is about three feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Major Hester breaks down search for missing 5YO in Waller Co. Missing since last night. Authorites think she may have wandered off. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/hid5HpMT56 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) April 24, 2017

Officials are searching in the area of Betka and Cochran at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park.

Deputies say she was with family members when she may have wandered away. They are now using scent dogs and a helicopter to try and find the girl.

If you have any information, call the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282, use option #1.

