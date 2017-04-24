WFAA
Close

Amber Alert for 5-year-old girl at Hempstead park

KHOU 11's Lauren Talarico reports

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:42 AM. CDT April 24, 2017

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- The search is underway for a missing five-year-old girl in Waller County early Monday.

Officials say the girl’s name is Precious Valdez.

An Amber Alert was issued at 5:15 a.m. but the search first got underway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a light green shirt, jean shorts and pink sandals. She is about three feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Officials are searching in the area of Betka and Cochran at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park.

Deputies say she was with family members when she may have wandered away. They are now using scent dogs and a helicopter to try and find the girl.

If you have any information, call the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282, use option #1.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories