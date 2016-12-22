WFAA’s Santa’s Helpers is celebrating its 47th year of collecting holiday toys for children throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth counties of Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton.

The 2015 Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive was a huge success providing holiday toys to more than 50,000 needy children throughout the four-county Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The 2016 Toy Drive is November 25 through December 21, 2016. The 2016 Santa’s Helpers campaign is generously being sponsored by Chick-fil-A, Don Davis Auto Group, Milestone Electric and Tom Thumb.

#WFAASantasHelpers



This year, Santa’s Helpers will host 5 drive-thru events including:



Tuesday, December 6 - Grapevine Drive-Thru

Grapevine Train Depot

705 South Main Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

5-8:30pm (S. Main Street and E. Hudgins Street)



Thursday, December 8 - McKinney Drive-Thru

Historic Downtown McKinney

111 N. Tennessee Street, McKinney, TX 75069

5-8:30pm (West side of McKinney Performing Arts Center building)



Tuesday, December 13 - Don Davis Drive-Thru

Don Davis Auto Group

1903 N. Collins St., Arlington, TX 76001

5-8:30pm

Thursday, December 15 - Fort Worth Drive-Thru

Fort Worth Zoo

1989 Colonial Pkwy., Fort Worth, TX 76110

5-8:30pm



Monday, December 19 - Dallas Drive-Thru

WFAA Victory Park Studio

3030 Olive, Dallas, TX 75201

5-10:30pm (northwest corner of Houston and Olive)

NOTE: Santa’s Helpers accepts new, unwrapped toys for children aged infant through teen.

Toys can be dropped off at WFAA sponsor locations through Dec. 17th.



· Chick-fil-A

· Don Davis Auto Group

· Milestone Electric

· Tom Thumb

Over 25 community service organizations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area (Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties) are approved to distribute toys to needy children, age infant through teen.



Some of these community service organizations and agencies which are approved by Santa’s Helpers include: Adventure & Victory Youth, Inc., Assistance Center of Collin County, Community Partners of Dallas, Compassionate Hearts Givin Back, Cowboy Santa’s, Dallas County Community Action Committee, Dallas International Street Church, Denton County Toy Store, Family Care Connection, Frisco Family Services, Genesis Women’s Shelter, GRACE, Hope’s Door, Inspired Vision Church, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Metrocrest Social Services, Mission Arlington, New Millennium Bible Fellowship, Northside Intercommunity Agency, Inc., Safe Hands, Salvation Army of McKinney, Sharing Life Community Outreach, St. Philips School and Community Center, Texans Can, The Chocolate Mint Foundation, United Universe, Inc., West Dallas Multipurpose Center, Westmoreland Heights Community Center, Youth World.



All agencies within the Santa’s Helpers program are approved based on their ability to coordinate applications from needy families, access the Pieces Iris database for cross-referencing of clients, and to adequately cover zip codes in areas where there is the most need.





