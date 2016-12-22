Safety alert issued for Fort Worth police after threat over viral video

Fort Worth Police (Photo: WFAA)

Police issued a “safety alert” Thursday after a threat was posted on Facebook regarding a video of a white police officer handcuffing and arresting a mother and one of her daughters.

“On God I say we kill all the white cops in Fort Worth,” the man allegedly posted on Facebook while sharing the video.

Police included a mugshot of the man and that he had previously been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and family violence.

“Please use caution if you encounter this individual,” the alert states.

Jacqueline Craig had called police Wednesday afternoon to report that a man had assaulted her 7-year-old son for littering, according to the woman’s relatives. Relatives said that a man in their southwest Fort Worth neighborhood had grabbed the boy by the neck in an attempt to get him to pick up the trash.

After a police officer arrived at the scene in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail the situation quickly escalated, with women screaming profanities at the officer, who eventually handcuffed and arrested Craig and two daughters, Brea Hymond, 19, and Jacques Craig, 15.

“He didn't have to do that, nobody deserves to be treated like that,” Jacques Craig told the Star-Telegram Thursday.

