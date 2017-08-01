Sabre Corp. is laying off 900 workers

Sabre Corp. is cutting more than 900 workers as the travel technology firm reported a $6.5 million second-quarter loss. V (Photo: Khampha Bouaphanh, Star-Telegram, WFAA)

Sabre Corp. is cutting more than 900 jobs, the travel technology firm said Tuesday, including about 300 at its headquarters in Southlake.

The company, which develops software for reservations and operations at airlines and hotels, unveiled the cutbacks as it reported a $6.5 million second-quarter loss. About a third of the company’s 10,000 employees, or more than 3,000, are located in North Texas.

“From time to time we adjust staffing to meet business requirements and opportunities, just like any well-managed company must do,” Sabre said in a statement, noting that the job reductions include some open positions that won’t be filled. “We will continue to hire and grow with a focus on skill sets and needs that reflect business priorities.”

Last year, Sabre expanded to a third building at its headquarters campus, and said it had grown its North Texas headcount by 400 since 2014, when it sold stock to the public.

Sabre has continually faced challenges as airlines have pushed customers to buy tickets through their websites instead of its global distribution system used by travel agents. It has attempted to diversify by adding hotel property management software suites and desktop software that allowa travel agents to sell extra services offered by airlines such as seats with extra legroom.



