S.A. Boeing mechanics caused $4M in damage to Air Force One fleet, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio Boeing mechanics caused $4 million in damage and could have sparked a fire while repairing one of the planes in the Air Force One fleet.

That’s according to a federal investigation just released.

The oxygen system on one of the aircrafts that is available to President Trump was contaminated while the plane was undergoing maintenance at a Boeing plant in San Antonio last year.

Air Force investigators said the mechanics used tools that were not cleaned properly.

Last year's mishap did not result in any injuries and the aerospace contractor paid for the damages.

