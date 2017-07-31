North Texas cities having 911 issues

Rowlett, Texas

ROWLETT -- Customers in three North Texas Cities were having 911 issues Monday morning.

Officials tell us the problem in Rowlett started at about 10 p.m. Sunday when emergency dispatch calls started rolling to Garland instead.

At about 1 a.m. ghost 911 calls, meaning there wasn't data and dispatchers couldn't communicate with the caller, starting coming in.

Frontier is trying to fix the issue at the call center. Customers of every cell phone carrier are being affected, however land lines are able to call 911.

Rowlett residents can call (972) 412-6201 for emergencies until the issues are fixed.

Since the issue began, Garland's 911 call center has started to have the same issue as Rowlett, according to RPD Lt. David Nabors.

Meanwhile in Plano, T-Mobile users are calling 911 and aren't being heard. T-Mobile says it is forwarding 911 calls to the direct 911 line.

Customers there can also call (972) 424-5678 for an emergency.

© 2017 WFAA-TV