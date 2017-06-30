Rockwood Golf Course reopens in Fort Worth

After an 18-month delay, Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth is finally open, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - After an 18-month delay, Rockwood Golf Course in Fort Worth is finally open, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.



It was a who’s who Friday on the green, with the likes of former city council member Bert Williams, County Administrator G.K. Maenius and State Rep. Ramon Romero, to name a few, all taking swings.



The re-design mirrors the original course built in 1938 on the north side of town, making walking onto the green like stepping back in time.



Former Fort Worth Mayor Mike Moncrief says he couldn’t believe his eyes.



“I have to keep pinching myself to believe we’re playing Rockwood,” he said. “It still feels more of a country club course than the course it was, so we’re really excited for everyone.”



Originally slated to open in October of last year, the makeover is finally complete. The course officially opened two weeks again. Friday was the big reveal.



“It’s a labor of love I can tell you that,” said Nancy Bunton, assistant director for golf and athletics, adding that the project was kicked off in December 2015, but then mother nature stepped in. “It was a little cooler than normal, so we couldn’t get the grass down at the time we wanted it, and then it started raining, and the grass farms couldn’t cut the grass.”



With 10 minute tee time intervals, the course takes about four hours to finish.



“It’s a great day in the history of Fort Worth and our park system, and it’s a real testament to the commitment to golf and recreation here in the city of Fort Worth, cause we’re opening 1938 vintage Rockwood golf course," Zavala said.



The greens are nice and wide, and provide great views of the skyline. The course is suitable for beginners and gives experienced players just enough of a challenge, too.



“Oh yeah,” beamed Zavala. “This is a great day for our department really for the community overall.”

