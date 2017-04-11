Reward offered for tips in 26-year-old man's murder

According to police, Malcolm Whitaker, 26, was found dead in his home in the 2500 block of Hillburn Drive on March 3. (Photo: Dallas Police, Custom)

DALLAS -- Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a murder of a 26-year-old man.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Parker at 214-671-3630 or edward.parker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

