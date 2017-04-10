Residents claim signatures on some Dallas Co. mail-in ballots were forged

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS – Early voting for the May 6 elections begins April 24 in Dallas County. However, before a ballot is even cast, there are some new concerns about possible fraud.



Across West Dallas, lawn signs show neighbors are preparing for District Six elections.



Family members at Alice Washington’s house say a mail-in ballot recently arrived. There is just one major problem.



“I go to the poll and vote,” Washington said. “I don’t vote by mail.”



Washington and her niece, Barbara Roberson, say the 81-year-old never requested a mail-in ballot from Dallas County Elections. Roberson called the elections’ office to investigate.



”I said, 'Would you please send me a copy of that application, because I’d like to see her signature?'” Roberson explained.



The family says the elections workers sent copies of the mail-in application. “That’s not my signature,” Washington said as she looked at the application.



The family claims Washington never saw nor executed the documents. “Someone forged her signature,” Roberson explained.



The family says their home isn’t the only household that received mail-in ballots that were not requested. Other neighbors are also getting the forms.



Dallas County Elections administrator, Toni Pippins-Poole, said her office has received about 36 similar complaints about questionable mail-in ballots. Poole says her team is working with the District Attorney’s office to review the complaints, examine documents, and determine how to move forward.



Roberson and Washington believe the issue may be wide-spread in West Dallas.



The Dallas County Elections office is taking the complaints seriously.



For now, Pippins-Poole is urging anyone who has received a mail-in ballot, and did not request one, to report it to The Dallas County Elections Office by calling 214-819-6359 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. You can also fill out a formal complaint form online.

