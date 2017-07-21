Report accuses resorts of drugging tourists in Mexico

DALLAS - Hours into a Wisconsin family’s trip to a five-star all-inclusive resort in Mexico, Abbey Conner was found unconscious in a swimming pool.



The 20-year-old was brain dead, and had a broken collar bone. Her brother Austin had a concussion. Abbey was airlifted to Florida where she died in a hospital a few days later.



“She was healthy, but for some reason, she drowns in a pool. Waste deep,” said Bill Conner, Abbey’s father. “It’s unbelievable.”



Keith Hall is taking his college-aged kids to Mexico next week. Abbey’s mysterious death in Playa Del Carmen has him concerned, he said.



“We’ve seen the news stories, had the talk about staying in pairs, watching where we go, being mindful of our surroundings,” he said. “I worry as a parent.”



No one knows exactly what happened to Abbey. But we do know her blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit in her home state of Wisconsin.



A recent report from Mexico’s “Tax Administration Service” concluded 43 percent of alcohol consumed in that nation is illegal.



Much of it bootleg liquor either infused with grain alcohol or having dangerous concentrations of methanol.



Since 2010, the government has seized 1.4 million gallons of illegal alcohol, most of which came from hotels.



News of the possibly tainted alcohol spread across social media, even flooding the comments on WFAA’s Facebook page with viewers sharing similar stories about their experience at resorts in Mexico.



One viewer said she can’t remember some of what happened one night on vacation after she had a drink. Another said one minute she was hanging out at the pool bar, the next she was back in her room unable to remember much. A different viewer said her son thought he was having a heart attack after having a couple drinks.



The upcoming trip to Mexico is to celebrate his daughter going to the Navy, Keith said, and to make memories – happy ones.



“We’re just gonna be careful,” he said. “It’d be every parent’s nightmare for something like that to happen.”

© 2017 WFAA-TV